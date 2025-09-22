Andre Szmyt Has Honest Admission About His Game-Winning Kick

Cleveland Browns fans held their breath in the final seconds of the Week 3 victory over the Green Bay Packers, as kicker Andre Szmyt had a chance to win the game with a last-second field goal.

Szmyt is new to the team this year, and he missed a game-altering kick in Week 1, so fans weren’t sure if he possessed the clutch gene.

Thankfully, he made the 55-yarder to pull off the unlikely victory over a top-tier team, giving the Browns their first win of the season.

He was asked about this kick in a postgame presser, as reporter Camryn Justice noted on X, saying, “Yeah, I think this sums up the job title pretty well.”

Caught up with #Browns K Andre Szmyt in the locker room after his game-winning 55-yard kick. "A little different than Week 1?" "Yeah I think this sums up the job title pretty well." 😅 pic.twitter.com/Y3id9ZVFny — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 21, 2025

For most of the game, kickers have an easy job.

Kickers have responsibilities on kickoffs and extra points, but for the most part, those are low-stress parts of the job.

As Szmyt talked about in this conversation, however, the real challenge comes in these difficult moments, the ones when all eyes are on him to make the biggest kick of the game.

Beating the Packers wasn’t a small feat, and the offense needed to wake up in the fourth quarter to put Szmyt in this position.

Thankfully, he rose to the occasion in the biggest kick of his NFL career, and he certainly didn’t succumb to the pressure to make the kick when it mattered most.

