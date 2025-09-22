Wild Stat Emerges About Browns’ Defense

Cleveland Browns fans didn’t know what to think of the team’s offense heading into the season.

Joe Flacco was slated to get the start in Week 1 ahead of Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, but beyond that, it was unclear how things would work out with their pass-catchers and the running game.

There weren’t many questions about the team’s defense, as it was believed that they’d have one of the best units in the league.

That has reigned true through three weeks of the season, as they’ve been a top-tier unit thus far.

Analyst Steve Palazzolo pointed out on X that the Browns’ defense has only allowed 204 yards per game, which includes a stifling performance against the Green Bay Packers this week.

Browns defense has allowed just 204 yards/game — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) September 21, 2025

They made Jordan Love and his teammates look pedestrian, an offense that had just run through the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions.

The offense might not put up many points, at least in their current state, but it’s encouraging that the defense has held the Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals to an average of 204 yards per game.

While they might not win many games this season, it is, at the very least, exciting that one side of the ball is performing at an elite level.

If the front office and coaching staff can figure out the offense during the offseason and pick up the right pieces, there’s no telling what this team could look like in a year or two when they’ve figured out the other side of the ball.

NEXT:

Stat Shows How Mason Graham Dominated Against Packers