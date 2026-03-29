Browns’ Ownership Facing Tough Questions About Future

The Cleveland Browns have been stuck for years trying to get out of AFC purgatory, making this offseason a pivotal one in terms of turning the franchise around. The Browns have been haunted by poor coaching and quarterback play, so hopes are high for new head coach Todd Monken and rising sophomore Shedeur Sanders.

Monken has the unenviable task of trying to revamp a Cleveland offense that’s largely been run-first. The 2026 NFL Draft offers a chance for the Browns to add more young talent, especially at the wide receiver position, as the team lacks a true No. 1 wideout on the outside.

When an organization struggles as much as Cleveland has, the obvious parties to blame are the head coach and front office. However, prolonged losing should prompt fans to look toward ownership, as they are ultimately the ones putting people in a position to make team decisions.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam have been committed to spending what is necessary to win football games, but so far, the results have been poor.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the Haslams will need to address how they plan to be successful at the NFL owners meetings.

“The Haslams must also answer for only one playoff victory during their 14 years of ownership, and for five head coaches hired by them who all had losing records. A parade of quarterbacks and the infamous QB jersey that’s now more like a maxi dress. Poor grades again on the NFL Players Association report card,” Cabot wrote.

As Cabot lays out, the Haslams have yet been able to land on leaders and players the franchise can comfortably build around. The constant personnel shuffling has inhibited the organization from moving forward, so there should be a lot of pressure for them to get the next few months right before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

The Browns have a losing reputation around the league, and that narrative won’t be changing until the Haslams prove they can nail the important hirings and signings.

It’ll be interesting to see if they have a plan they can sell to a fanbase that desperately wants to see its team win games again.

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