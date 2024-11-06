Andrew Berry Has Honest Admission About Browns’ 2-7 Record

The Cleveland Browns’ hope for a turnaround this season was short-lived after the team pulled a big upset over the Baltimore Ravens in Jameis Winston’s first start to improve to 2-6, as the team fell flat against the Los Angeles Chargers this past week to drop to 2-7 and eradicate what little hope was left for this year.

At 2-7 entering their bye week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry had an honest admission about the team’s season so far and expressed empathy for the fans.

In a recent press conference, Berry said “When you’re 2-7 entering the bye, you understand the fans’ frustration. We have not played well enough on offense. We should play better. We’re going to make the adjustments.”

Even though the playoffs are likely out of the equation, there are plenty of games left for this team to build some momentum heading into the offseason and establish more building blocks for the future.

There are young pieces in place such as Dawand Jones at left tackle and Cedric Tillman at wide receiver who have had the chance to show what they’re capable of in recent weeks, and both have shown signs of being strong building blocks for the future.

Berry is correct in his assessment, as this offense has fallen flat in every game this year outside of the Ravens game, and did so once again on Sunday when it scored just ten points against the Chargers, highlighted by Jameis Winston throwing three picks and being sacked six times.

Hopefully for Browns fans, the bye week can give this team time to get things in order.

