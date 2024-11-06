Browns Legend Has Theory On Why Kevin Stefanski Gave Up Play-Calling

The Cleveland Browns’ season is all but over.

This team still has a chance to make the playoffs, mathematically, but the actual chances of that happening are pretty slim.

That’s why it felt like the right time to make some changes.

A couple of weeks ago, Kevin Stefanski decided to give up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

That’s what most teams do, but Stefanski had been reluctant to do so since he took the reins of the team.

Notably, Hanford Dixon believes he did that just to get out of the hot seat.

In the latest edition of his podcast, he argued that this was Stefanski’s way to show that the offensive woes weren’t on him.

Hanford has the FUNNIEST logic as to why Kevin Stefnanski gave up playcalling. "If it's not working, it's not my fault." 😂 – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/xt743qj7bT — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) November 6, 2024

Truth be told, that makes some sense.

Someone always has to be the scapegoat for a struggling team, and Ken Dorsey fits the bill here.

Granted, the Browns’ offense wasn’t working, and a lot of that had to do with scheming as well, so it’s not like Dorsey didn’t deserve plenty of the blame.

Now, he’s going to have more than enough time to audition and prove to this team that he’s the guy they need out there.

That will be easier said than done, as the team’s quarterback situation is far from ideal.

What’s a fact now is that Stefanski’s job shouldn’t be in jeopardy.

He’s earned the benefit of the doubt after what he’s accomplished with this team in the past.

As for his offensive coordinator, that might not be the case.

