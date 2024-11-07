Andrew Berry Hints That Browns May Not Do A Complete Rebuild

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the season they hoped for.

Standing on a 2-7 record, Kevin Stefanski’s team would need a miracle to make the playoffs.

If anything, that could even be counterproductive to them.

As things stand now, they’re better off losing out the season and securing a high pick in the NFL Draft to find their next quarterback.

That’s why they didn’t hesitate to trade Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, and with Amari Cooper also gone as well, some thought this team could be heading toward a full-scale rebuild.

When asked about that, GM Andrew Berry was as tight-lipped as he usually is, but he made it sound like that’s not a part of their plans (via Zac Jackson):

“That’s a better postseason discussion,” he said. “It’s not like (other sports) with half a decade rebuilds. The margins are so thin…generally you don’t see those pivots.”

At the end of the day, it’s not like the Browns are ages away from contention.

If that were the case, they would’ve at least considered moving on from Myles Garrett, knowing that they could’ve gotten a massive trade package in return for his services.

As things stand now, this team needs a competent quarterback.

This is pretty much the same core of players that made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at quarterback, so there was no reason to think they need major tweaks to the roster.

Also, the coaching staff has already proved itself.

This wasn’t the season the fans and the organization hoped for.

But with a couple of moves, the Browns could be right back on the right path toward contention.

