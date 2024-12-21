Andrew Berry Is Being Praised For His Kind Gesture During Holidays

The Cleveland Browns have been through a lot this season.

They didn’t have the campaign most people hoped for, and it hasn’t been easy at all.

However, they are still giving back to the community in any way they can.

With that in mind, Browns general manager Andrew Berry and his wife recently teamed up with R.A.K.E. to support local families by taking them on a holiday shopping spree.

“From toys and TVs to coats and blankets, families loaded their carts up with all their wants and needs,” Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland wrote on X.

Yesterday, #Browns GM Andrew Berry and his wife Brittan partnered with R.A.K.E. to support local families this holiday season—taking them on a shopping spree at Walmart. From toys and TVs to coats and blankets, families loaded their carts up with all their wants and needs. pic.twitter.com/JqyeYiaVi3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 21, 2024

This was a kind gesture by the Berry family, and it speaks volumes about his character, especially during these troubling times on the field.

The GM has been a somewhat polarizing figure among Browns fans.

Some believe he’s done a great job of landing players in free agency and via trade.

On the other hand, he hasn’t been particularly good at adding players in the NFL Draft.

There have been rumblings about Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski being on the hot seat, as the 2024 results are far from what was expected.

However, owner Jimmy Haslam has made it clear that he fully supports them and wants both to be back for at least another season.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Could Make Surprising Decision This Offseason