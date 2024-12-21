Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 21, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Is Being Praised For His Kind Gesture During Holidays

Andrew Berry Is Being Praised For His Kind Gesture During Holidays

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been through a lot this season.

They didn’t have the campaign most people hoped for, and it hasn’t been easy at all.

However, they are still giving back to the community in any way they can.

With that in mind, Browns general manager Andrew Berry and his wife recently teamed up with R.A.K.E. to support local families by taking them on a holiday shopping spree.

“From toys and TVs to coats and blankets, families loaded their carts up with all their wants and needs,” Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland wrote on X.

This was a kind gesture by the Berry family, and it speaks volumes about his character, especially during these troubling times on the field.

The GM has been a somewhat polarizing figure among Browns fans.

Some believe he’s done a great job of landing players in free agency and via trade.

On the other hand, he hasn’t been particularly good at adding players in the NFL Draft.

There have been rumblings about Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski being on the hot seat, as the 2024 results are far from what was expected.

However, owner Jimmy Haslam has made it clear that he fully supports them and wants both to be back for at least another season.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Browns Could Make Surprising Decision This Offseason
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation