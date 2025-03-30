Andrew Berry Is Celebrating A Special Day Today

The Cleveland Browns need to get things right in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Deshaun Watson trade has been a catastrophe for the organization, and their draft record during the Andrew Berry era has been far from impressive.

Even so, the general manager is still in charge, which is why the team took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Berry is a polarizing figure among the fan base, although, following last season, the narrative around him has been more negative than positive.

He’s usually done okay in free agency, and other than the Watson trade, he’s gotten the best out of most transactions.

Then again, he has only drafted one Pro Bowler, and even though the team had to give up a myriad of selections to get Watson, that’s still not good enough.

There were some rumors about the team potentially moving on from him last season, even though he had just gotten a contract extension.

However, he still has the full support of team owner Jimmy Haslam.

He managed to keep Myles Garrett around for the long run, which was perhaps his biggest win since he took the reins of the organization.

Needless to say, he’s still under a lot of pressure entering the upcoming campaign.

The Browns desperately need to find a franchise quarterback, and it would be almost impossible for Berry and/or coach Kevin Stefanski to survive another three-win season.

Hopefully, this new year will come with some good fortune and wise decisions, perhaps two of the main needs for any team ahead of the NFL Draft.

