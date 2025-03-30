Browns Legend Has Honest Admission About Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns had quite an entertainer on their team last season.

Jameis Winston’s charisma was contagious in Northeast Ohio, and the team had its fair share of viral moments, big speeches, and even some big plays.

However, they either didn’t want to bring him back or couldn’t match what the New York Giants had to offer, and the former No. 1 pick has taken his talents to the Big Apple.

With that in mind, Browns legend Hanford Dixon tipped his hat to him.

In the latest edition of his show, Dixon said that he was a very good player, adding that he would also miss him because he loved his personality.

“You can’t help but love the guy, he’s just that kind of individual,” Dixon said.

The BIGPLAY Crew is gonna miss Jameis Winston! "You can't help but love the guy, he's just that kind of individual." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/ehYaZcklwD — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) March 29, 2025

Winston went 2-5 with the Browns, which, ironically, was an even better record than the one Deshaun Watson had.

He completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

The Browns shut him down later in the season because of an injury, giving Dorian Thompson-Robinson an opportunity to show what he had.

Eventually, the team moved on from both Thompson-Robinson and Winston, so they didn’t get much out of either.

At least Winston gave Jerry Jeudy a chance to step up and prove that he could be a legitimate WR1 with some competent quarterback play.

Winston has made a lot of friends during his days in the league.

He’s a very good backup quarterback, and his talent and physical traits are undeniable.

Unfortunately, he’s never been able to take care of the football, and it seems highly unlikely that a reckless gunslinger like him will change his ways at this point in his career.

