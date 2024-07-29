Josh Cribbs Believes 1 Unit Can Be Special This Season

We already know that the Cleveland Browns have one of the best defensive units in the entire National Football League.

Jim Schwartz orchestrated a huge turnaround for the group last season, and they should continue to be a force to be reckoned with for as long as he’s out there and Myles Garrett stays healthy.

The Browns’ special teams unit was also quite solid last season, and the two combined to lead this team to an unlikely postseason berth.

Now, the team has emphasized the other side of the field, and judging by the moves they made this summer, it might be an exciting time for the offense as well.

At least, that’s how Josh Cribbs feels.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” Podcast, the Browns great stated that he felt pretty confident about the Browns’ new-look offense.

The Browns offense has a chance to be SPECIAL this season. #DawgPound "I'm excited to see this new offensive power." –@JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/vNpGlnzTtP — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) July 28, 2024

He believes that the combination of Kevin Stefanski and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey could make a big splash, and he still thinks the Browns can unleash Jerry Jeudy’s full potential.

Trading for Jeudy was a big gamble, but one that could prove to be very good.

He’s always had all the talent in the world, but the level of maturity, production, and consistency has been a bit of a concern throughout his career.

But if Deshaun Watson is truly back to full strength and plays the way he played when he suffered that season-ending injury, we could be looking at a high-flying offense.

It’s about time, and hopefully, that’ll be the case.

