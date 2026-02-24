Browns Could Explore Surprising Veteran QB Move

The Cleveland Browns may not have many opportunities to upgrade their quarterback situation this offseason. But one veteran possibly worth exploring is now set to hit the market.

The Atlanta Falcons will part with Kirk Cousins, and with his former team responsible for a good deal of his remaining salary cap charges, he could be seen as a fit with the Browns. Though it’s unclear what he’ll have left as a 38-year-old next season, he might be a viable bridge to whatever Cleveland hopes to do in 2027.

So, the Browns could have an interest in the intriguing veteran QB option, who will be available as soon as free agency begins next month despite being designated as a June 1 release.

“The Atlanta Falcons will designate Kirk Cousins a Post 6/1 release on March 11. They’ll carry his $24.6M cap figure into June, then take on dead hits of $22.5M in 2026; $12.5M in 2027. $10M of that is a guaranteed roster bonus with offset language attached to it. Cousins will be free to sign elsewhere once the designation is made on 3/11,” Michael Ginnitti posted on X.

As it stands right now, new head coach Todd Monken will have to decide between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel as his first starting quarterback. All three have significant shortcomings that have the Browns on the lookout for a potential replacement.

It’s fair to question if signing Cousins would be the right move, especially if he prevents the Browns from properly evaluating Sanders. Since tearing his Achilles tendon during the 2023 season with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins has experienced a sharp decline.

After signing with the Falcons as a free agent in 2024, he threw a career-high 16 interceptions, and his 3,508 passing yards were his fewest ever in a full season. This season, taking over for injured Michael Penix Jr., his completion percentage of 61.7 percent was also his lowest for a full season.

Nevertheless, with a strong defense returning almost intact, with the exception of coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Browns may see Cousins as giving them a legitimate chance to contend for a playoff berth. If that is not the case, they can then turn their attention to a highly anticipated quarterback class in the 2027 NFL Draft.

With few attractive options on the market to choose from, and with Cousins unlikely to have many suitors based on his age and recent play, he and the Browns may be a solid match, at least for one year.

