Isaiah McGuire Had Impressive PFF Grade In Week 9

The Cleveland Browns’ momentum from the upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens all came to a halt during Sunday’s crushing defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers which saw the offense revert back to the turnover-prone sack fest that it was all year prior to the Ravens game.

Despite the offense struggling to hit double digits, the defense still had a few bright spots, most notably Isaiah McGuire who had an impressive Pro Football Focus grade against the Chargers.

PFF shared that McGuire posted a 78.9 grade, which was fourth among all edge defenders in Week 9.

Isaiah McGuire in Week 9: 🔶 78.9 PFF grade (4th among all EDGE defenders) pic.twitter.com/gBD29zRoEu — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 6, 2024

McGuire posted just three tackles in the game and didn’t record any other stats, but the highlight of his day was the big tackle he made on a punt return.

McGuire will have an opportunity to truly prove himself and cement his status as a building block of the future now that the team has traded edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, opening up plenty more snaps for McGuire.

He is in just his second year as a fourth-round pick out of Missouri, and after playing just four games as a rookie, he has suited up for eight games this season.

Cleveland held the Chargers under 100 rushing yards on Sunday and sacked Justin Herbert six times, so there was a lot to like from the defense even though it gave up four touchdowns.

The young edge rusher has the rest of this season to blossom, and he’ll be a fun player to watch down the stretch.

