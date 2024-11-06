Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Isaiah McGuire Had Impressive PFF Grade In Week 9

Isaiah McGuire Had Impressive PFF Grade In Week 9

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Defensive end Isaiah McGuire #57 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ momentum from the upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens all came to a halt during Sunday’s crushing defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers which saw the offense revert back to the turnover-prone sack fest that it was all year prior to the Ravens game.

Despite the offense struggling to hit double digits, the defense still had a few bright spots, most notably Isaiah McGuire who had an impressive Pro Football Focus grade against the Chargers.

PFF shared that McGuire posted a 78.9 grade, which was fourth among all edge defenders in Week 9.

McGuire posted just three tackles in the game and didn’t record any other stats, but the highlight of his day was the big tackle he made on a punt return.

McGuire will have an opportunity to truly prove himself and cement his status as a building block of the future now that the team has traded edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, opening up plenty more snaps for McGuire.

He is in just his second year as a fourth-round pick out of Missouri, and after playing just four games as a rookie, he has suited up for eight games this season.

Cleveland held the Chargers under 100 rushing yards on Sunday and sacked Justin Herbert six times, so there was a lot to like from the defense even though it gave up four touchdowns.

The young edge rusher has the rest of this season to blossom, and he’ll be a fun player to watch down the stretch.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Has Honest Admission About Browns' 2-7 Record
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation