Andrew Berry Says 2 QBs Are ‘Very High-Quality Prospects’

The 2025 NFL Draft is only a few months away, and teams around the league are using the next few months to evaluate who they’ll pick, especially in the first round, hoping to make a big difference in the future of their franchise.

First-round picks generally have a hit rate of around 50%, and even the best scouts have led teams to draft players who ended up not being worth the selection.

Quarterbacks taken in the first round have also been hit-or-miss over the years, and this year’s class is said to have some polarizing prospects.

Cleveland Browns fans, for instance, are hoping the team makes the right decision when they pick at No. 2, especially if they take a quarterback like many project.

Fans might be skeptical, but GM Andrew Berry seems confident in two prospects, as he mentioned in a recent New York Times article.

“I don’t want to go into our specific evaluations, but I think (Sanders and Ward) are both very high-quality prospects,” Berry said. “So, we’re looking forward to spending more time with them and everything. But they’re both good kids and they’re very talented.”

On paper, it seems that Berry would be happy to draft either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, which is good news for the future of the Browns.

At the end of their evaluations, one of these players will rise to the top of their draft board, but if the Tennesee Titans draft a QB, they will be forced to take the other one.

The Browns are in desperate need of the right quarterback in their system.

Will this year’s draft help them get back on track?

