Myles Garrett Shows Off NFL Knowledge At Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl’s festivities have officially started, and the NFL has put out several new events this year to drive fan engagement.

Fan engagement with the Pro Bowl has been down in recent seasons, but with the right events, things could turn around.

Trivia tends to be a popular topic on social media, especially when professional athletes are asked questions about their respective leagues.

Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns star defender, represented the AFC during the trivia event this year, and Garrett got all five questions right, as ESPN shared on X.

MYLES GARRETT WENT 5-FOR-5 ON TRIVIA 🧠#ProBowlGames on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/7BOlRXL8Ze — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2025

Garrett was asked questions about various players around the league, testing his knowledge of current NFL events.

He knocked it out of the park, which was not only good for his credibility, but he helped the AFC’s quarterbacks get 50 more seconds in an upcoming event.

Judging by fan engagement on social media, trivia has gotten some strong traction, and it will be interesting to how the other events are received this year.

Everyone is waiting for the Super Bowl, the largest NFL event of the year, but the Pro Bowl at least gives fans something to watch in the weeks leading up to the big game.

Browns fans might be excited to see Garrett participate in an event like this, but seeing him on a public stage might also remind them that the team’s future is uncertain and that he might not be around for much longer.

If things don’t improve soon, players like Garrett could try and walk out the door, but for now, he seems to be enjoying his place on the Browns, at least publically.

NEXT:

Ian Rapoport Reveals What He's Hearing About Browns' Draft Plans