QB Named As ‘Perfect Prospect’ For Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at another crossroads, seeking their franchise quarterback as the 2025 NFL Draft draws near.

With the No. 2 overall pick in hand, the team is closely eyeing two standout prospects: Shedeur Sanders from Colorado and Cam Ward from Miami.

Sanders emerges as a particularly intriguing option, perfectly aligning with coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive strategy.

Pro Football Focus analysts Jordan Plocher and Josh Liskiewitz have dubbed him the ‘Perfect Prospect’ for the Browns, offering a potential fresh start after the tumultuous Deshaun Watson era.

“The Sheduer Sanders selection allows the team, the fans and the city to move on toward the future. Sanders is a highly accurate quarterback, as his 81.6 adjusted completion percentage ranked No.1 among FBS quarterbacks with an 8.0-yard average depth of target,” Plocher and Liskiewitz said.

The analysts detailed how Sanders brings immediate readiness, a critical attribute, especially if Watson faces potential sideline time, as a proven leader and multi-year starter.

🦬 Shedeur Sanders, my QB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft. 📌 Super tough and resilient

📌 Comfortable delivering the ball in traffic

📌 Has the clutch gene

📌 Rolling out he's always accurate

📌 4 OCs in 4 years, able to put up 134-27 TD/INT Ratio

📌 Accustomed to navigating pocket… pic.twitter.com/9pNliBES3t — Andy 🏈 (@CUandyy) January 25, 2025

His skill set is tailor-made for Stefanski’s offensive approach, combining a robust run game with dynamic play-action passing.

Sanders’ quick decision-making could be a game-changer for Cleveland.

He gives Stefanski the flexibility to utilize creative formations and personnel packages, generating mismatches that could reshape the Browns’ offensive landscape.

Whether executing ground plays or threading passes, Sanders possesses the versatility to reinvigorate the team’s quarterback position.

Beyond his statistical brilliance, Sanders represents more than just a player.

He’s a potential turning point for a franchise desperately seeking stability and hope.

His addition could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Cleveland Browns, blending raw talent with the promise of renewal.

