Kevin Stefanski Details First Meeting Between Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

The Cleveland Browns are entering a new era, or at least, their offense is.

With Alex Van Pelt no longer in town, there are high hopes for Ken Dorsey and his plans for this offense.

More than that, he’s expected to bring the best out of Deshaun Watson once and for all.

Recently, HC Kevin Stefanski stated that both Watson and Dorsey hit it off in their recent meeting, per the team on YouTube.

He claimed that the meeting was more about getting to know each other face-to-face and not discussing football, as they had already talked on the phone.

Then again, the fact that Dorsey is also a former quarterback who played at a high level, he understands how to bring the best of his players.

Dorsey was instrumental in developing Cam Newton and helped him reach an MVP-caliber level.

He also helped mold Josh Allen into the player he is nowadays, so clearly, expectations are at an all-time high in Berea.

There’s still no word on whether Dorsey or Stefanski will be in charge of offensive play-calling.

Still, Dorsey was often criticized for his play-calling but praised for his play design, which is the opposite of what happens with Stefanski, so perhaps, they will be a match made in heaven in Cleveland.

Whatever the case, the Browns desperately need to make things work with Watson this time around.

He’s about to enter his third season with the organization, and with all the money they gave him and all they had to give up to get him, they just can’t afford to wait any longer.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Browns Could Sign Former First-Round LB