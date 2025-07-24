Browns Nation

Thursday, July 24, 2025
Joe Flacco Gets Honest About His Motivation This Season

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Joe Flacco Gets Honest About His Motivation This Season
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With training camp underway around the NFL, the Cleveland Browns have officially kicked off the league’s most crowded and intriguing quarterback competition between Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

It’s likely that the rookies won’t win the job and could have to wait until the second half of the season to see some playing time, while Flacco recently revealed what his approach is to the QB battle.

Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram shared a clip of Flacco speaking with the media at training camp, and he said he is determined to be the best quarterback he can be, regardless of whether or not he starts.

“I’m as determined as ever just to be the best quarterback I can be. It’s so easy to picture yourself as a starter, but [on the] second day of camp, I think the best thing for me is just to stay in the moment and come out here and have fun and compete. Just do what I love to do. I think that’s going to be the best way for me to show what I can do. I think there’s a lot of self-motivation in order to be good in this league, and that’s always there, so I’m just going to continue to approach it how I always do,” Flacco said.

While there is a ton of focus on who is going to be the starter, in the big picture, it means almost nothing, because given this team’s recent history over the past two years, there is a strong likelihood that all four of these quarterbacks will see time on the field at some point in 2025.

Flacco hasn’t started a full season since 2017, and one of the main goals for the Browns this season is to figure out if Pickett, Gabriel, or Sanders can be the long-term solution at QB.

Given his experience and how difficult the schedule is early on, there’s a chance Flacco could start the season under center before handing the keys to someone else.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation