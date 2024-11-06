Former Browns DT Signs With New Team

The Cleveland Browns have made some tough choices this regular season off the field, moving on from some veterans in an attempt to stockpile draft picks for the team’s rebuild next season.

Cleveland had traded wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, respectively, as the Browns acquired draft picks and swapped others with those franchises.

Another player was also released by the team yesterday, but the attention surrounding his departure may have been diverted as the move came during the final hours of the trade deadline.

Veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson was released by Cleveland, and Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes he’ll land on his feet soon.

On X, Cabot revealed where Jefferson will potentially call home for the final nine weeks of the NFL regular season as she reported that he’ll sign with the Buffalo Bills.

“Former Browns DT Quinton Jefferson is signing with the Bills, source says,” Cabot wrote on X.

Former #Browns DT Quinton Jefferson is signing with the #Bills, source says. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 6, 2024

Jefferson played in five games for the Cleveland Browns this season and notched six tackles and a sack for the team during his limited action.

The veteran defensive tackle was a healthy scratch for the team’s final four games, a move made possible by Mike Hall’s return from the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List after he served a five-game suspension for an off-the-field incident.

Hall has played in the team’s last four contests, and the Browns no longer needed Jefferson as a reserve.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Should 'Tank Out' Their Remaining Games