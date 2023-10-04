Andrew Berry Talks Deshaun Watson’s Injury

Andrew Berry held his bye-week press session this morning after a rough few days in Berea.

As expected, the Cleveland Browns GM faced questions about the shoulder injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski seemed surprised that Watson felt unable to play Sunday against Baltimore.

And Berry verified that the team thought the passer would suit up, per Camryn Justice of WEWS.

#Browns Andrew Berry on Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury: "We were all optimistic because he made a ton of progress throughout the week going from really not being able to raise his arm to where he was on Sunday." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 4, 2023

“We were all optimistic because he made a ton of progress throughout the week…” said Berry.

But then he threw in some information that was well-guarded until today.

Berry reported that Watson could not even lift his arm in the days after the game.

It was bad enough that throwing 5-10 yards in later practices constituted “a ton of progress.”

Team Reported a Bruise

In the week leading up to the Ravens game, Cleveland reported Watson had a bruised or banged-up shoulder.

But during the game, the CBS announcers reported an MRI showed Watson had fluid around his rotator cuff.

Fluid in the rotator cuff can indicate a tear, but the medical staff found no structural damage.

That was enough to clear him to play, as the doctors felt he would do no further injury by throwing.

#Browns Andrew Berry said they don't view Deshaun Watson's' shoulder injury as a long-term issue and they're optimistic he'll be healed in the short term. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 4, 2023

But it does not mean the player can throw normally, nor does it gauge the degree of pain associated with passing.

And any time a player alters his delivery for pain, there is a risk of additional injury or wear.

Berry says he expects Watson to be fine before the Week 6 game against San Francisco.

But fans and analysts might want to see Watson throwing without pain before they believe it.