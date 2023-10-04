Browns Nation

Andrew Berry Talks Deshaun Watson’s Injury

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry held his bye-week press session this morning after a rough few days in Berea.

As expected, the Cleveland Browns GM faced questions about the shoulder injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski seemed surprised that Watson felt unable to play Sunday against Baltimore.

And Berry verified that the team thought the passer would suit up, per Camryn Justice of WEWS.

“We were all optimistic because he made a ton of progress throughout the week…” said Berry.

But then he threw in some information that was well-guarded until today.

Berry reported that Watson could not even lift his arm in the days after the game.

It was bad enough that throwing 5-10 yards in later practices constituted “a ton of progress.”

 

Team Reported a Bruise

In the week leading up to the Ravens game, Cleveland reported Watson had a bruised or banged-up shoulder.

But during the game, the CBS announcers reported an MRI showed Watson had fluid around his rotator cuff.

Fluid in the rotator cuff can indicate a tear, but the medical staff found no structural damage.

That was enough to clear him to play, as the doctors felt he would do no further injury by throwing.

But it does not mean the player can throw normally, nor does it gauge the degree of pain associated with passing.

And any time a player alters his delivery for pain, there is a risk of additional injury or wear.

Berry says he expects Watson to be fine before the Week 6 game against San Francisco.

But fans and analysts might want to see Watson throwing without pain before they believe it.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

