Andrew Berry Uses 2 Words To Describe Shedeur Sanders’ Speeding

Rookie Shedeur Sanders received two speeding citations last month that caught the attention of both law enforcement and team management.

The incidents occurred within two weeks of each other, raising concerns about judgment and decision-making for a player expected to be a leader.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn’t mince words when discussing the matter publicly on Thursday.

He used two words to describe the matter: Not Smart.

“Not smart. That’s just not smart. It’s something that we have addressed with him. He understands the implications. He understands the consequences.” Berry said, via video from Scott Petrak of cleveland.com.

Berry confirmed the organization handled the situation internally and expressed confidence that Sanders grasps the severity of his actions.

The team emphasized how easily the situation could have turned tragic, making it clear that accountability extends beyond the football field.

The speeding incidents represent uncharacteristic behavior for Sanders, who maintained a clean record during his two seasons at Colorado.

For a rookie quarterback still establishing himself in Cleveland, the citations serve as an early lesson about the responsibilities that come with professional football.

Sanders remains focused on his on-field development while competing in what many consider an open quarterback battle.

He faces competition from fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting position.

The Browns quarterback situation remains fluid as Sanders works to prove himself worthy of leading the franchise.

