Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, July 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Uses 2 Words To Describe Shedeur Sanders’ Speeding

Andrew Berry Uses 2 Words To Describe Shedeur Sanders’ Speeding

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Andrew Berry Uses 2 Words To Describe Shedeur Sanders’ Speeding
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Rookie Shedeur Sanders received two speeding citations last month that caught the attention of both law enforcement and team management.

The incidents occurred within two weeks of each other, raising concerns about judgment and decision-making for a player expected to be a leader.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn’t mince words when discussing the matter publicly on Thursday.

He used two words to describe the matter: Not Smart.

“Not smart. That’s just not smart. It’s something that we have addressed with him. He understands the implications. He understands the consequences.” Berry said, via video from Scott Petrak of cleveland.com.

Berry confirmed the organization handled the situation internally and expressed confidence that Sanders grasps the severity of his actions.

The team emphasized how easily the situation could have turned tragic, making it clear that accountability extends beyond the football field.

The speeding incidents represent uncharacteristic behavior for Sanders, who maintained a clean record during his two seasons at Colorado.

For a rookie quarterback still establishing himself in Cleveland, the citations serve as an early lesson about the responsibilities that come with professional football.

Sanders remains focused on his on-field development while competing in what many consider an open quarterback battle.

He faces competition from fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting position.

The Browns quarterback situation remains fluid as Sanders works to prove himself worthy of leading the franchise.

NEXT:  Dan Patrick Reacts To Massive Browns Coaching Rumor
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation