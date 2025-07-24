Dan Patrick Reacts To Massive Browns Coaching Rumor

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation continues to generate buzz this offseason, with discussions extending far beyond who might start Week 1.

Recent speculation has centered around a potential future collaboration between former Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas quarterback Arch Manning landing in Cleveland.

Veteran broadcaster Dan Patrick recently weighed in on the topic during The Dan Patrick Show, expressing serious doubts about the scenario.

Patrick questioned whether Saban would even consider returning to the NFL, particularly with a franchise like the Browns.

“If I’m Nick Saban, what am I, 73? I’ve got my legacy… But if you’re coming back, why would you go to (Cleveland)? Now I understand the fan base with the Browns. He was an assistant coach there with Bill Belichick. But you’re gonna get a rookie quarterback, it’s gonna take time for him to develop. Even if you get Arch Manning… Would that be enough, with that owner in Cleveland, that you would come back and you would coach in the NFL?” Patrick said.

"If I'm Nick Saban, what am I, 73? I've got my legacy… Would that be enough, with that owner in Cleveland, that you would come back and you would coach in the NFL?" – DP on the reported future plan of the #Browns to pair Nick Saban with Arch Manning. pic.twitter.com/CUcPeV9PHu — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 24, 2025

The speculation around Saban and Manning connecting with the Browns gained traction after Colin Cowherd labeled it ‘the worst-kept secret in the South.’

Cowherd pointed to owner Jimmy Haslam’s established relationships with both the Manning family and Saban’s agent, Jimmy Sexton.

Manning currently serves as the starting quarterback at Texas and projects as a potential top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft if he declares early.

Saban has settled into his role as a television analyst while maintaining significant influence in college football.

Moreover, Saban reportedly maintains a strong relationship with Deion Sanders, whose son, Shedeur Sanders, currently plays for the Browns.

Should Shedeur develop into a franchise quarterback during the 2025 season, it could theoretically make Cleveland more attractive to Saban than pursuing Manning.

Cleveland’s quarterback room remains unsettled, and the front office faces continued scrutiny over its handling of the position.

Manning’s potential path to Cleveland depends on multiple factors, including his college performance, draft eligibility decision, and where the Browns ultimately pick in 2026.

