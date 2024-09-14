Andrew Siciliano Points Out Jaguars’ Weaknesses

Andrew Siciliano made a big first impression on fans last week as he took over the play-by-play duties for the Cleveland Browns after Jim Donovan’s surprise retirement announcement due to his cancer diagnosis.

After Siciliano successfully made his mark covering the Browns, perhaps the new radio broadcaster is angling for a new career in the Browns’ scouting department.

Ahead of the Browns’ second regular season contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Siciliano shared news on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – discussing potential weaknesses in the AFC South’s roster for this Week 2 matchup.

“Jaguars will be down 2 starting DB Sunday vs Browns,” Sicliano posted on X, adding that “Darnell Savage suffered a quad injury in practice and is likely out, per Doug Pederson, (and) Tyson Campbell placed on IR earlier this week.”

Indeed, the Jaguars will be without two of their better defensive backs against the Browns.

Savage joined Jacksonville this season after a five-year stint in Green Bay where the safety started 70 of his team’s 73 games between 2019 and 2023.

In that period, Darnell made 302 tackles, deflected 32 passes, intercepted nine passes, and had one sack.

Campbell has been with the Jaguars since the franchise drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

For his career, Campbell has 206 tackles, 30 pass deflections, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Cleveland will look to exploit the Jaguars defensive secondary with its new-look offense, using three- and four-receiver sets to spread the field and make Jacksonville deploy its bench to cover the Browns’ receivers.

