Andy Dickerson Unveils His Thoughts On Replacing Bill Callahan

Few NFL positional coaches have the following former Browns offensive lineman coach Bill Callahan enjoys.

After coaching for six different decades, Callahan built a strong following for his work with the offensive line.

When Callahan left this offseason, Cleveland hired a 20-year coaching veteran Andy Dickerson to oversee the unit.

Dickerson – who previously spent time under Callahan – was asked how he would fill Callahan’s shoes in overseeing the line.

Cleveland.com shared a YouTube video noting Dickerson’s thoughts about replacing Callahan in 2024.

“I was brought here to be Andy Dickerson, not to be Bill,” Dickerson explained of his approach to coaching this season.

Dickerson said he watched Cleveland last season multiple times on film, and he saw a lot of his coaching techniques will be carried over from what the squad experienced in 2023.

The coach also said that his biggest obstacle thus far has been the “translation game” as Dickerson calls drills that the Browns performed last season by different names.

Callahan joined the Browns in 2020 and oversaw multiple Pro Bowl seasons from members of the offensive line during his four-year run.

After his son – Brian Callahan – was named the head coach of the Tennessee Titans this year, the elder Callahan joined his offspring as a member of his coaching staff.

Dickerson has multiple stops throughout the NFL, including his latest three-year run with the Seattle Seahawks.

This is the second stint that Dickerson served in Cleveland following his run in 2009 as the defensive quality control coach and 2010 as the assistant offensive line coach..

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Throwing Distance Deshaun Watson Achieved In Minicamp