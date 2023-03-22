Browns Nation

Anthony Walker Jr. Has A Message After Re-Signing With Browns

Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns and Jacob Phillips #50 celebrate a defensive play during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 

The Cleveland Browns have had quite an offseason so far, especially when it comes to the defensive side of the football.

They have acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, three men who should help them improve a defense that was 20th in points allowed and 25th in rushing yards allowed last season.

On Wednesday, Cleveland also managed to keep a key defensive piece in the fold when it re-signed middle linebacker Anthony Walker on a one-year contract.

Walker had an inspiring message for the team’s fan base on Twitter.

He played in just three games last season before a quad injury cost him the rest of the schedule, which is thought to be one reason why the Browns had so much trouble stopping the run.

In 2021, his first season with the team, he appeared in 13 contests, starting 12, and recorded 113 total tackles (69 solo), two tackles for loss, two passes defended and one quarterback hit.

Walker was an emerging young player in three seasons prior to that with the Indianapolis Colts.

With him, Tomlinson, Thornhill and Okoronkwo on board, Cleveland’s defensive troubles may be largely over.

The team also made a significant addition on offense by trading a second-round draft pick for wide receiver Elijah Moore, who will give it another speed threat along with Donovan Peoples-Jones, who had a breakout 2022 campaign.

Moore, 22, had 446 yards and a touchdown for the New York Jets last season, and he could help take some defensive pressure off Amari Cooper.

