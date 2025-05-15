Antonio Brown Takes Massive Shot At Browns On Social Media

The Cleveland Browns jumped on the latest trend of not taking things so seriously when it comes to the schedule release.

Over the past couple of years, teams have looked for creative and fun ways to present their schedules for the upcoming campaign, and this year wasn’t the exception to that rule.

The Browns presented their opponents for the upcoming campaign as memes, and, unsurprisingly, some of the comparisons were harsher than others.

That included the one for the Pittsburgh Steelers, which featured a moving dumpster fire.

Notably, that’s why Antonio Brown took offense, and he hit back at the Browns with a massive jab.

Brown placed the Browns’ logo next to an Asian massage parlor, clearly taking a shot at Deshaun Watson for his multiple accusations.

Even so, people shouldn’t read too much into this, as Brown has become infamous on social media for his erratic and disrespectful behavior.

If anything, that was a shot at Watson, who won’t even suit up next season.

Truthfully, the Browns should’ve been aware of the massive backlash and PR nightmare they would create when they traded for Watson, as he was right in the midst of his legal turmoil.

Brown played for the Steelers for years before his implosion began, and while he didn’t leave the team on good terms, he has always teased about a potential comeback.

That never happened and won’t happen at this point, but he will still remind Browns fans why they don’t like him one bit.

