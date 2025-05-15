Insider Reveals What he’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns have had some well-documented struggles at the quarterback position over the years.

This team has struggled to find consistency under center for over two decades, and they’ve been trying to do whatever they can to mend what’s been broken, so to speak.

Drafting two quarterbacks is one way to give themselves some options, but it was a head-scratching move to some, considering they already had Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster.

Flacco does have some experience in the Browns’ system, which has caused some to believe he’ll be their starter to open the season.

While that might be the case, Tom Pelissero recently noted on “The Rich Eisen Show” that there’s a lot to be decided over the next several weeks and months, and that training camp and the preseason could be pivotal to the team’s decision-making process.

“Based on what I hear, it sounds like it’s wide open, it sounds like they’re going in with open minds for this competition,” Pelissero said.

Having four options at QB could be overwhelming for the coaching staff, especially if multiple players stand out.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders certainly have the most to prove, but as Pelissero indicated, it looks like it’s anyone’s job to win or lose.

Cleveland has struggled to find the right person at this position for some time, but if one of these QBs can take over and lead the team, they could be a hero to this city.

Someone will establish themselves as a franchise quarterback in Cleveland, eventually.

Will it be one of the QBs on their roster heading into 2025?

We’ll find out soon enough.

NEXT:

Browns Announce Schedule For 2025 Preseason Games