Stats Show How 1 Young WR Is Emerging For Browns

The Cleveland Browns may have finally found their WR1.

With Amari Cooper gone, they hoped that Jerry Jeudy could step into that role.

Instead, Cedric Tillman might be the guy.

The second-year wideout has been on a roll over the past couple of weeks, and perhaps he’s going to benefit the most from this quarterback change.

As pointed out by Browns Film Breakdown on X, he’s been an absolute stud in the past couple of games, logging 15 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Cedric Tillman over the last two games 👀 🟠 15 catches

🟠 180 yards

🟠 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/rQrAa8LRQb — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) October 27, 2024

He finished the game vs. the Ravens with the second-most targets on the team (9).

He had seven catches for 99 yards and the first two touchdown grabs of his career.

The Browns took Tillman in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and some expected him to be thrown into the fire right away.

His first year in the league was rather disappointing.

But with an expanded role this season and the Browns looking to find an offensive catalyst, the best might be yet to come for the Tennessee product.

Jameis Winston might be volatile and turnover prone, but he’s also going to put his receivers in a position to put up big numbers.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On Jim Donovan After Sunday's Game