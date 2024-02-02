Browns Nation

Baker Mayfield Expected To Land Massive New Contract

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield could never make it work.

The former No.1 pick was able to lead the team back to the playoffs, working under several offensive coordinators and showing signs of great play every now and then.

Then again, he proved that he wasn’t the guy they needed to get over the hump, struggling in big moments and drawing plenty of attention for all the wrong reasons.

The Browns gave up a lot to get Deshaun Watson to replace him in one of the most controversial and debated moves in recent NFL history.

Mayfield struggled to get back on his feet, but he was finally able to salvage his career with Dave Cnalaes, Ashis, offensive coordinator.

Notably, the Oklahoma Sooners star is now expected to fetch a big payday to stay in the NFC South.

According to a report by Tony Pauline (via Dov Kleiman on Twitter), Mayfield could be looking at a whopping $40 million per year in his next multi-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mayfield is coming off the best season of his career, posting pretty much the same numbers Tom Brady had in his final season in the league, and that’s despite playing pretty banged up later in the season.

Then again, committing that much money and signing him to a long-term deal will come with plenty of risk for Todd Bowles’ team, even though the market for starting quarterbacks continues to go up every single year.

The Browns, on the other hand, will hope Watson can at least stay on the field next season.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

