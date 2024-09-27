Baker Mayfield Has Honest Admission About The City Of Cleveland

Former Cleveland Browns No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was supposed to be the franchise savior, but he instead became another name in the seemingly endless revolving door that is the Browns’ quarterback history.

Even though he has now found success elsewhere as the franchise QB for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland still has a special place in Baker’s heart, as shown in a recent podcast appearance he did.

Mayfield recently stopped by Cleveland Guardians’ legend Corey Kluber’s podcast and spoke highly of the city of Cleveland, saying “If the Browns win a Super Bowl, the city needs to have the National Guard there for a riot.”

Baker also recounted his debut game when he came in in relief and beat the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football for the team’s first win in two years, and he said “There were parties for two days.”

The Browns decided to move on from Mayfield once they realized they had a chance to bring in Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, and they took the chance at the perceived upgrade since Watson was one of the biggest stars in football at the time.

It hasn’t aged well, as Baker threw for over 4,000 yards with the Bucs last season and led them to a playoff victory while Watson has struggled to stay healthy and find his footing since coming to Cleveland.

Regardless, it’s nice to see Baker doing well and the Browns will continue to hope Watson figures it out so this decision doesn’t come back to haunt them.

