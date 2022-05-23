Browns Nation

Baker Mayfield Makes Decision About OTAs

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Most of Kevin Stefanski’s troops will gather in Berea this week for the Cleveland Browns‘ latest OTAs.

This is a voluntary gathering for meetings and non-contact practices that some veterans prefer to skip.

We will see soon enough who makes the trip and who doesn’t.

But Adam Schefter spilled the beans about one Browns player who definitely won’t be part of the activities.

Baker Mayfield is officially not attending Cleveland’s offseason gathering.

This should come as a surprise to nobody since he leaked the word out weeks ago he would not attend.

But there are those who think Mayfield will lighten up on his anti-Browns sentiments and try to make amends.

Of course, the Browns would have to be open to a rekindling of relations, too.

 

What It Means To The Browns 

Mayfield’s latest revelation means little to the Browns organization which appears ready to move on.

After waiving UDFA Felix Harper, the team still has 3 quarterbacks not named Baker Mayfield on the roster.

And it appears they are willing to roll with Jacoby Brissett as the starter if Deshaun Watson is unavailable.

Recent indications are the NFL will decide on any discipline for the former Texans quarterback by mid-July.

This is a change from previous rumors a decision could be put off until 2023.

And it will help the Browns square away any other necessary contingencies for a Watson suspension.

Josh Dobbs is slated to be the third quarterback, and Brissett’s backup in the event of a Watson suspension.

There appears to be no chance Mayfield will play for the Browns again under any circumstances.

 

What If Mayfield Showed Up? 

As long as he is under contract, Baker Mayfield has the option of showing up for scheduled team activities.

Attempts by the team to keep him away could be judged a lockout and lead to fines.

Mayfield’s fans have been hoping he would put the Browns in such a spot by showing up.

Things could get interesting if Mayfield is still on the roster in mid-June.

Skipping the team’s mandatory minicamp could lead to players’ fines and cost Mayfield some salary.

But if the two parties agree he can miss the session, Cleveland can pay Mayfield to stay home.

Andrew Berry would like a resolution to Mayfield’s trade demand before he has to make that decision.

In the meantime, he is playing coy with no outward urgency to force a deal.

