Does Martin Emerson Mean Less Playing Time For Greedy Williams?

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) on the field during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
When the Cleveland Browns drafted Martin Emerson, fans wondered how adding another cornerback to the roster would shake things up.

Could there be an odd man out?

Currently, there are eight cornerbacks on the roster.

They are, in order of NFL experience, as follows:

  1. Martin Emerson (rookie)
  2. Shaun Jolly (rookie)
  3. A.J. Green
  4. Herb Miller
  5. Parnell Motley
  6. Greg Newsome II
  7. Greedy Williams
  8. Denzel Ward

Reggie Robinson II was the ninth, but he failed his physical so the Browns waived him.

Greedy Williams has one year remaining on his contract and will be a free agent in 2023.

Williams will not be the odd man out in 2022, but he could be next season if Emerson and the younger plays progress well this season.

In the meantime, Williams should get the same amount (if not more) of playing time as he did in 2021.

 

There Always Seem To Be People Questioning Williams

Last season, when the Browns signed free agent Troy Hill from the Los Angeles Rams and Williams was coming back from his injury, fans wondered about Williams.

Yet he still played in 56% of the defensive snaps and 15% of the special teams’ snaps.

Williams has performed well despite missing an entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury.

Aside from Ward, Williams has the most experience with the Browns.

He has played in 28 career games with 2 career interceptions.

 

Draft Picks Are Future Prospects

Though the Browns are very excited about Emerson, as evidenced by their discussion about him on the latest episode of Building the Browns, Andrew Berry’s guiding principle when drafting is that he is planning for the future, a few seasons down the line when the rookies have more experience.

This is not to say that Emerson could not see playing time this season; that seems likely, but the Browns have enough depth that they do not need to rely on Emerson to carry the load exclusively.

 

Depth Is Important

The past two seasons have proven that depth is vital.

Between COVID-19 and injuries, it is essential to have plenty of performers in the cornerback role.

If Emerson’s football IQ is what the Browns think it is, he can add depth sooner rather than later.

As with all NFL questions arising in May, it is way too soon to know how things will turn out.

Training camp in July will give fans the first indications of how the cornerback depth chart may look in September.

 

 

