Insider Makes Big Prediction About Next Browns Coach

As the Cleveland Browns move closer to the final stages of their head coaching search, one prominent voice around the organization believes the answer may already be clear.

During a segment on ESPN Cleveland, longtime Browns insider Tony Grossi offered a direct prediction when asked who he believes will ultimately land the job.

“I think it’s Udinski,” Grossi said.

"I think it's Udinski," – @TonyGrossi on the favorite to be the Browns next HC. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/lqtFZR0XVJ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 20, 2026

So far, Udinski has worked with the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has made an impression with all three franchises and has been hailed as one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.

More importantly, he has been a great tool for quarterbacks, which is definitely something the Browns are aware of. He could be the missing piece that helps Shedeur Sanders – or another young quarterback – improve his game and become one of the best QBs in the league.

It seems that Udinski will inevitably become a head coach; it’s just a matter of time. Therefore, the Browns have a decision to make: they can hire him now or pass him by, possibly seeing him flourish with another team in the next few years.

Hiring someone so young is a big swing, and it comes with many risks, despite how well Udinski has done with his first three teams. The Browns could be ahead of the curve if everything works out with Udinski, or this could be viewed as a big misstep. Grossi and a growing number of people think the job will be Udinski’s.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Browns' Likely 2026 Plan For Shedeur Sanders