Ben Johnson Reveals Honest Thoughts About Shedeur Sanders

It took them a while, but the Cleveland Browns finally turned to Shedeur Sanders. He’s started the past three games, and he was just named the starter for the remainder of the season.

As such, he will get the nod in a tough road matchup against the Chicago Bears. It will be freezing at Soldier Field, and mistake-free quarterback play will be of the utmost importance.

With that in mind, Bears head coach Ben Johnson wanted to tip his hat to the Browns’ rookie.

When asked about Sanders and what he brings to the table, he acknowledged his continuous growth and how he’s ignited the Browns’ offense:

“He’s a dangerous player. He’s doing a great job as a rookie. He does a great job of extending the play and creating on his own. Last 3 weeks you feel a little bit of a spark with #12 out there,” he said.

Sanders hasn’t been perfect by any means, but he’s a rookie quarterback making his third start in the NFL. The important thing is that he’s been on an ascending trajectory, and while there will be some growing pains, he’s clearly getting better with more reps.

The Browns will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they will have to make a big decision about the quarterback position. Sanders will have the next four games to prove to them that they don’t need to get another signal caller, at least not in this year’s draft.

Kevin Stefanski will most likely lean to a run-heavy approach again in Sunday’s clash with the Bears, as it definitely won’t be a quarterback-friendly matchup.

Still, even if Sanders doesn’t get to sling the football much, he will have plenty of opportunities to show that he’s improved his game.

