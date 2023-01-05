Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Ben Roethlisberger Talks Week 18 Steelers Vs Browns Matchup

Ben Roethlisberger Talks Week 18 Steelers Vs Browns Matchup

By

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

Even though he is retired, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger still bleeds black and gold.

Roethlisberger has his own podcast called “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger”, and this week he was talking about the Steelers’ chances this week against the Cleveland Browns.

 

What Roethlisberger Said

Roethlisberger believes this team is on a trajectory to finish the season with four straight wins.

Roethisberger said:

“I think they’re going to take care of business against Cleveland and keep that train rolling.”

The Steelers, under Mike Tomlin, have an impressive season finale record against the Browns.

They are 8-1 overall since 2007.

 

Browns Fans Remember The Steelers One Loss

Back in 2020, when the Browns needed to win to get in, they beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers rested a lot of their starters, but a win is a win, and Browns fans do not forget that win or what happened the following Sunday.

The following week, in the wildcard playoff round, the Browns traveled to Pittsburgh again and handed them a resounding loss, knocking them out of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the stakes are not as high on Sunday for the Browns.

But the Steelers need to win and get some outside help to make the playoffs.

The Browns hope to be the spoilers to the Steelers’ playoff prospects and give Mike Tomlin a losing record for the first time in his career.

It has been a frustrating season for Browns fans, but it would be somewhat gratifying to dash the Steelers’  playoff hopes and sweep them in the 2022 series in the process.

Watch the Browns take on the Steelers on Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 PM EST.

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Reacts To Joe Thomas HOF News

34 mins ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/5/23)

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas (73) on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts on September 24, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Joe Thomas Is Named A Pro Football HOF Finalist

20 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Corey Bojorquez Earns AFC Week 17 Honor

22 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nick Chubb Comments On What Getting 1500 Yards Would Mean

23 hours ago

Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Comments On Damar Hamlin Situation

24 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/4/23)

1 day ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Is Grant Delpit Finally Turning The Corner For The Browns?

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Steelers

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/3/23)

3 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns In Win Over Commanders

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Has A Message For The Steelers

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Browns Might Be Without 2 Key Players For Steelers Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Will Browns Be Playoff Spoiler For 2nd Straight Week?

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Browns LB Explains Why They Preferred Carson Wentz

3 days ago

Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following their 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Is Kareem Hunt Playing His Final Game For The Browns?

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Postgame Victory Speech

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/2/23)

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Studs And Duds From Browns Victory Over The Commanders

4 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James Comments On Deshaun Watson's Performance

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Fans React To Browns Victory Over The Commanders

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Report: Clowney Clears Concussion Protocol

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/1/23)

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Matchups To Watch In Browns, Commanders Game

5 days ago

Joel Bitonio Reacts To Joe Thomas HOF News

No more pages to load