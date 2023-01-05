Browns Nation

Joel Bitonio Reacts To Joe Thomas HOF News

By

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio is obviously thrilled that Joe Thomas is among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Bitonio played alongside Thomas for four seasons and relished that opportunity.

When asked on Thursday, if he thought Thomas would make it through the final cuts and become an inductee in August, Bitonio did not shy away from making a bold prediction.

 

What Bitonio Said

Bitonio called Thomas “a lock” to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Though he may be a little biased, he talks about Thomas’s longevity and what he did for the city of Cleveland as reasons why he should be getting a gold jacket this fall.

Thomas is among 15 modern-era finalists; the final cut is to five players.

Those five names are put to a vote, and if any of the final five gets 80% of the vote, they are in.

 

Bitonio Is Following In Thomas’s Footsteps

Joel Bitonio’s excellent play at his position and his longevity makes many think he will be a Hall of Famer when he hangs up his cleats.

Andrew Berry mentioned that very point when he announced that the Browns signed Bitonio to a three-year contract extension in November 2021.

Berry said:

“We are all excited about this extension and hopeful that at the end of his career we will all be looking forward to celebrating Joel’s gold jacket fitting in Canton.”

 

Bitonio Named Winner Of Joe Thomas Award

Further evidence that Bitonio is following in Thomas’s legendary footsteps came to light on Thursday when Bitonio was named the winner of the Joe Thomas Award as the Browns’ MVP for this season.

The award was voted on and decided by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Bitonio also previously was named the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year for the Browns; that is an award Thomas won three times, in 2010, 2012, and 2016.

Congratulations to both Joe Thomas and Joel Bitonio!

