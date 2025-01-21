Bengals Hire Former Browns Assistant

The Cincinnati Bengals had another disappointing season in 2024, and while it has been rumored that head coach Zac Taylor may be on the hot seat, he has kept his job, at least for now.

Instead of firing him, the Bengals have brought on board two new people to be on his coaching staff, including a former member of the Cleveland Browns’ staff.

Scott Peters, a Browns former assistant offensive line coach, will be the Bengals’ new offensive line coach for the 2025 season, per Scott Petrak.

Peters spent seven seasons as a player in the NFL after he was a fourth-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2002, and in his final season, he made a trip to the Super Bowl as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

During his college career at Arizona State University, he was named to the All-Pac-10 first team twice in 2000 and 2001.

As an assistant with the Browns, he played a role in helping them build one of the better offensive lines in the NFL, and most notably, he has talked about using Brazilian jiu-jitsu during training sessions with the team.

After leaving Cleveland following the 2023 season, he spent this season as the New England Patriots’ offensive line coach under head coach Jerod Mayo, who was recently fired.

Cleveland’s offensive line has taken a step or two back of late, and along with finding a permanent solution at the quarterback position, fixing that offensive line has to be one of their highest priorities this offseason.

