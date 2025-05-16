Bengals Took Big Jab At Browns In Schedule Release Video

The Cleveland Browns face an uphill battle to reclaim relevance after a dismal 3-14 season in 2024.

Their journey begins with a Week 1 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, who wasted no time firing shots at their struggling division rivals.

The Bengals took aim at Cleveland’s quarterback situation in their 2025 schedule release video.

Cincinnati defensive linemen Kris Jenkins, B.J. Hill and Joseph Ossai delivered a series of pointed jabs about the Browns’ ongoing quarterback carousel.

“That Browns game about to go crazy,” one stated, while another added, “We don’t even know who they about to be starting.” The third defender declared, “Doesn’t matter I’m sacking him.” The exchange concluded with perhaps the most cutting remark, “Man, they out here collecting QBs like they Pokémon.”

“they out here collecting QBs like they pokémon” @Bengals throwing so much shade at the browns in their schedule release 😂 pic.twitter.com/NUzAWwIzi1 — gabb (@gabbgoudy) May 15, 2025

Since their 1999 return, the Browns have cycled through an astonishing 40 different starting quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati currently enjoys stability with Joe Burrow, who stands among the NFL’s premier passers.

Cleveland’s quarterback room grew even more crowded this offseason. The Browns acquired veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, then doubled down by selecting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

Their search for a franchise quarterback continues with no clear resolution in sight.

For now, Cleveland must absorb this trolling from their interstate rivals. The Browns will have their chance to respond on the field when the teams meet in Week 1.

A victory would offer the perfect opportunity to craft their own response video featuring whichever quarterback leads them to victory over those confident Bengals defenders.

