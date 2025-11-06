Bernie Kosar Calls For Browns To Make Big Offensive Change

The Cleveland Browns have a huge need at quarterback, and they happen to have two rookies to potentially fix that issue.

So far, however, Dillon Gabriel hasn’t looked like the solution.

He has struggled in his first four NFL starts, and given his height limitations and lack of arm strength, he’s not likely to get much better.

That’s why so many fans want Shedeur Sanders to get an opportunity, even though the Browns seem to believe he’s not ready yet.

With that in mind, former Cleveland QB Bernie Kosar called for the Browns to make a big offensive change.

“There’s a possibility to not be ready, but I’d like to see Shedeur. I want to see him. You will see him. We tend to massively ruin young men when they play prematurely, void of talent. I love that young man. I want to see that young man succeed. Just like I want to see Dillon Gabriel succeed. I just think you’re going to stunt his growth,” Kosar said.

"I'd like to see Shedeur, I want to see him," – @BernieKosarQB on the Browns current QB situation. pic.twitter.com/m2k3spQuNS — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 6, 2025

Kosar acknowledged that a team could damage a quarterback by sending him out there when he isn’t ready, or when the talent surrounding him is lacking.

Many fans believe the Browns are making up excuses to keep him off the field, as if the team would somehow benefit from that.

That doesn’t make sense at all, and it’s not like he would be the first quarterback to sit for a year or two before taking over an offense.

That being said, even if Sanders is not fully ready, it’s hard to believe he could do much worse than Gabriel has done.

At this point, not giving Sanders a chance to take the field and prove his worth feels like a disservice.

NEXT:

Tommy Rees Reveals Why He Joined Browns' Coaching Staff