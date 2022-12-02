Bernie Kosar Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s First Game

When Bernie Kosar speaks, Cleveland Browns fans seem to listen, as he’s probably the most beloved player in franchise history.

The former quarterback chimed in on what he expects from Deshaun Watson’s first regular season game with the team, which will come on Sunday at the Houston Texans, his old team.

Kosar cited the fact that Watson has only played in one game, which was only part of a preseason game, in nearly two years and said that getting used to the speed and rhythm of the game may be a problem for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Deshaun Watson hasn't played in 700+ days. Will he be rusty? "The speed of the game I'm worried about for Deshaun." –@BernieKosarQB ⬇️https://t.co/fGyqbZKsim pic.twitter.com/dkeciHBH3C — Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon (@BernieKosarShow) December 2, 2022

Kosar also praised the play of Jacoby Brissett, who filled in ably while Watson was serving his 11-game suspension.

Rust, As Well As Emotions, Will Be A Factor

When Watson suited up for Cleveland’s first preseason game in August at the Jacksonville Jaguars, it looked like he had some trouble shaking off the cobwebs.

He completed just one of five passes for a total of seven yards, and his passer rating was an abysmal 39.6.

Granted, it was a preseason game, but Kosar feels it is possibly a sign of things to come.

Then there is the matter of the road environments Watson will face for the foreseeable future.

In that preseason contest, there were a number of fans in the stands who yelled very incendiary statements at Watson, and given how many fans possess vitriol for him because of his sexual misconduct allegations, it’s something he will have to deal with without letting it affect his play.

The fact that his regular season debut will come before a fan base that used to support him could turn the vitriol factor on Sunday to an 11.

Watson will have to keep his emotions in check, as he will likely have many butterflies in his stomach, given the totality of the situation.