Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Texans

The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Texans

By

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may be playing a team with a very poor record in the Houston Texans on Sunday, but it will be a huge day for them, as quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut with them.

An injury report was released for both teams on Thursday, and it revealed that a couple of key Browns players did not participate in practice.

 

Denzel Ward

Ward, the Browns’ star cornerback, has been banged up this season, and he has appeared in just eight of the team’s 11 games thus far.

So far this season, he has registered seven passes defended, one interception and one recovered fumble that he took back for a touchdown in Week 3’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One of the Texans’ few bona fide weapons is veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has 520 receiving yards through 10 games this year.

He has had over 1,000 yards in six of his prior eight seasons, and Ward will be needed to help hold him in check.

 

David Njoku

Perhaps more concerning is Njoku’s health status.

He has been dealing with a high ankle sprain since Week 7’s game versus the Baltimore Ravens, but he now has a knee injury that caused him to sit out practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Njoku had perhaps the offensive play of the season with his one-handed touchdown catch late in regulation versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday that forced overtime, where Cleveland prevailed.

He is third on the team with 464 receiving yards and second in touchdown passes with two this season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/2/22)

2 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Will The Browns' Rushing Attack Be Even More Dangerous?

13 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Should The Browns Be Worried About Cade York?

15 hours ago

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.

Joel Bitonio Comments On What Houston Crowd Will Be Like

16 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

24 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Practicing As Browns Starter

24 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Did Jacoby Brissett Exceed Expectations With The Browns?

24 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Ways Deshaun Watson Will Change Browns Offense

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

What Is David Njoku's Puzzling New Injury?

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/1/22)

1 day ago

Wyatt Teller #77 celebrates a field goal by Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Texans

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

2 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs. Texans

2 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass intended for Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Jr. Is Proving To Be A Solid Pick For Browns

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/30/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Fans React To Deshaun Watson's Return

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Grading Jacoby Brissett's Season Performance

3 days ago

First Energy Stadium

Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball as Devin White #45 and Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defend during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments How He Recovered From Dropped Pass

3 days ago

Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players In Win Over Bucs

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

What Are Browns Fans Getting With Deshaun Watson?

3 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Does Jacoby Brissett Deserve To Be A Starter In 2023?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/29/22)

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Made Browns History On Sunday

4 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Sign Jacoby Brissett As The Long-Term Backup?

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/2/22)

No more pages to load