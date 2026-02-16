Bernie Kosar Reveals Major Update About His Health

Bernie Kosar has become a beloved figure among Cleveland Browns fans. Not only did he have a great deal of success as their quarterback, but since his playing days ended, he has also shown he can overcome serious obstacles off the field as well.

Most recently, the 62-year-old has been recovering from a liver transplant that was performed in mid-November. He had been waiting more than a year on the transplant list.

Through it all, Kosar has posted updates on social media that always presented a positive outlook, despite the crises he was facing. Things looked particularly bleak in early January when he was experiencing a slight rejection of the new organ.

Fortunately, Kosar has revealed a major update about his health, and he said things are going very well at the three-month mark.

“Feeling fantastic at my 90-day checkup. Have a winning day and week. You matter,” Kosar said.

New week. New opportunity.

As I head into my 90 day checkup, I’m thankful and optimistic.

Let’s make it count. 🙌🏼

U Matter pic.twitter.com/X7yGU8vofZ — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) February 16, 2026

In the video, Kosar looks noticeably healthier and more vibrant than he had in previous posts. Hopefully, things will continue in that direction from here.

Kosar received his new liver from a Browns fan, which shows the incredible ties he maintained within the community. Bryce Dunlap passed away at 21 years old due to unexpected complications from a brain injury, and the organ donor turned out to be a match.

That further creates an unbreakable bond with the franchise, which was already extremely strong to begin with. The Ohio native was the Browns’ quarterback for nine seasons, from 1985 to 1993.

He helped Cleveland reach the AFC Championship Game three times in a four-season span, though they lost to the Denver Broncos each time, with the first two in heartbreaking fashion. The Browns have not gone that far in the playoffs since then.

Kosar did manage to get to the Super Bowl, after the Browns released him during the 1993 season. He joined the Dallas Cowboys and his former University of Miami coach Jimmy Johnson as they won their second of back-to-back NFL titles.

Now, Kosar is on his way to celebrating a notable victory in his health battle as well.

