Bernie Kosar Says “I’m Literally Sick,” About Ravens Loss

Cleveland Browns fans are extremely unhappy with how the 2022 season is going.

Particularly in the last four weeks, fans have been watching this team lose winnable games week after week.

Even former players are feeling the pain.

On the heels of Eric Metcalf speaking out against his former team, Bernie Kosar added his feelings about the team’s recent loss to the Ravens.

What Kosar Said

On a recent episode of his show, The Bernie Kosar Show with Hanford Dixon, Kosar opens the broadcast by saying:

“I’m literally sick.”

Episode 8! Bernie Kosar and Hanford Dixon break down Ravens game and look to Bengals! https://t.co/efmZePX5Zd — Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon (@BernieKosarShow) October 24, 2022

Kosar then listed the Week 7 statistics for Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and Jacoby Brissett.

Jackson threw just nine passes in the game for 160 yards.

Andrews was a nonfactor with just one catch for four yards.

Brissett, on the other hand, went 22-27 for 258 yards.

Kosar said if he heard those stats without knowing the final score, he would have assumed it was a Browns’ victory.

Onto Week 8 Vs Bengals

The problem is that the Browns have no time to dwell on what has happened during their four-game losing streak.

It is full steam ahead to the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football when the Cincinnati Bengals visit FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kevin Stefanski’s Browns have not lost to the Bengals in his tenure as the Browns’ head coach since 202

In fact, the Browns have only dropped one game to the Bengals in their past eight meetings since 2018.

A loss to the defending AFC Champions could send the Browns into an even bigger tailspin heading into the Week 9 bye.