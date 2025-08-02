Bernie Kosar Sees Something Special In Browns QB

With Deshaun Watson sidelined and the depth chart in flux, fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders has seized the moment to make an impression that extends beyond his on-field performance.

Sanders arrived at training camp carrying both a famous last name and the motivation that comes from an unexpected draft slide.

The quarterback who many projected as a first-round talent has used his Day 3 selection as fuel.

And if you ask Browns legend Bernie Kosar, Sanders is already showing signs of something special.

“I love how he’s handling some things. Notice, today, we were all out here. He’s out here an hour early, and that’s working out type stuff, and then he’s one of the last guys here. Signing autographs, being nice, and that. It’s fun to watch,” Kosar said, via Afternoon Drive.

"I love how (Shedeur) is handling stuff. He's out here an hour early. He's one of the last guys here. Dillon Gabriel's picking up the system. It's fun to watch." 🚨 @BernieKosarQB with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on #Browns rookie QBs 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/l7WZcL134i pic.twitter.com/xgD7yAYsES — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 1, 2025

The quarterback competition remains wide open as camp progresses.

Joe Flacco appears positioned as the likely Week 1 starter with Watson unavailable, while Kenny Pickett continues working back from a hamstring injury.

This scenario has created opportunities for both Sanders and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel to earn additional repetitions.

Sanders currently sits fourth on the depth chart but has maximized his chances by staying after practice for extra work.

His commitment to connecting with fans and spending time signing autographs has also caught attention from coaches and former players alike.

The coaching staff has noted Sanders’ growing understanding of the playbook, along with improvements in his timing and footwork.

His composed handling of media attention and draft-related questions has also impressed observers.

While the path to meaningful playing time remains challenging, Sanders continues building a foundation that could serve him well as the season unfolds.

His work ethic and attitude have already earned him credibility within the organization.

