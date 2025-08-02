Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, August 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie Has A Day To Forget At Camp

Browns Rookie Has A Day To Forget At Camp

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Rookie Has A Day To Forget At Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition took a sharp turn during Day 8 of training camp.

What started as an encouraging camp for rookie Dillon Gabriel hit its first major bump when the defense dominated a fully padded practice session in Berea.

Gabriel faced his toughest test yet and struggled to find answers against an aggressive defensive scheme.

The third-round pick from Oregon looked rattled as defenders shifted formations and applied pressure throughout team drills.

“The team session that just wrapped was the worst I’ve seen from Dillon Gabriel this camp. Defense was doing plenty of pre-to-post movement and he looked flustered and inaccurate. Included an INT. Just one period of a long camp + preseason. Lessons to be learned but every snap is vital in this process,” Browns Film Breakdown noted.

Gabriel managed just 3 completions on 14 attempts while working with the second and third units.

He failed to throw a touchdown and tossed an interception to cornerback LaMareon James on a tipped pass, according to ESPN Cleveland’s quarterback tracker.

The performance marked a significant step backward for Gabriel, who entered camp hoping to climb the depth chart.

With Deshaun Watson still recovering and Kenny Pickett dealing with a hamstring issue, roster spots remain up for grabs.

Friday’s session exposed the steep learning curve that awaits the former Oregon quarterback.

Gabriel kept working through the struggles, taking every rep and staying connected with his position coaches despite the rough outing.

One poor practice won’t define Gabriel’s camp or his NFL future.

However, it serves as a reminder that the margin for error remains thin in a four-way quarterback battle where every snap carries weight heading into the preseason.

NEXT:  Browns Bring Back Familiar Face In Latest Move
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation