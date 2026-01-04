Bernie Kosar Sends Message To Fans Ahead Of Bengals Game

The Cleveland Browns will close out the season with a divisional matchup. The Cincinnati Bengals will look to close out the year on a high note, with head coach Zac Taylor potentially coaching for his job, all while the Browns will probably be thinking about draft positioning.

With that in mind, team legend Bernie Kosar took to social media to send his signature positive message ahead of every game.

This time, he talked about the “Battle of Ohio” before spreading some positivity.

“Last Browns gameday. Battle of Ohio. Browns-Bengals. You matter,” Kosar said.

Last Browns game day of the regular season. So grateful for this city, this team, and the fans. U Matter. pic.twitter.com/UYdhmsG1qI — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 4, 2026

Kosar has been through a lot over the past couple of years, and especially throughout the course of this season. His battle with Parkinson’s disease and liver failure has been a tough watch.

Fortunately, he was finally able to get a liver transplant a couple of months ago, and it seems like he’s recovering well. Hopefully, that will be the case going forward.

Of course, nothing would be better for his spirit than watching his beloved Browns go out with a bang and winning in the final game of the campaign. That being said, they’re 7.5-point underdogs at the time of writing.

Still, even though both teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention, that doesn’t mean that they won’t play hard. If anything, Myles Garrett is still chasing the single-season sacks record, and he won’t have another chance to pull it off.

And even though winning may not be in the Browns’ best interests because of the NFL Draft, the fans will never root for their team to lose, and especially not Bernie Kosar.

