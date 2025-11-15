Bernie Kosar Shares Major Health Update

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar is having a serious health crisis, and he is keeping fans updated on every step of the process. Earlier this week, he released a video from his hospital bed and then provided another one just a few days later.

A few days ago, Kosar told his fans that internal bleeding returned as he waited for a liver transplant. He had to go through a fifth procedure and isn’t hiding the difficulties of his situation but remains optimistic and is attempting to stay positive.

He gave his latest update on Saturday morning.

“I’m waiting for the doctors here, preparing, and I think we’ve kind of slowed down the bleeding. Really still need that liver. I challenge everybody to make a positive winning difference. All the people, family, and communities that you touch. You matter,” Kosar said.

Kosar Faces Health Challenges but Remains Grateful to Fans

Kosar sounds like he has a lot of energy, but there is no doubt that all of this is taking a toll on him. He has repeatedly thanked the fans for their countless messages of love, goodwill, and support.

Kosar, who led the Browns to three AFC championship games early in his career, has admitted that his body is failing after years of medical troubles, such as cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease. This latest round of problems has led to a lengthy hospital stay, and Kosar has been honest about how severe it is.

He was on the verge of receiving a new liver a few days ago, but a scheduled transplant was called off because the donor organ was infected. Now, Kosar is waiting for the internal bleeding to stop and is hoping for an update from his doctors soon.

He will continue to think positively and keep his fans in the loop.

