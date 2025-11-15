Browns Called Out For ‘Trade Deadline Mistake’

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and fans are hoping they make the most of them. However, some people can’t help but wonder what would have happened to the team had they traded away a few of their biggest stars earlier this season.

Speaking on his show, Bruce Drennan stated that the Browns could have gotten quite a haul if they had traded Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, or David Njoku. He believes that Garrett regrets re-signing and, more importantly, he doesn’t understand what the Browns are doing with these players.

Drennan believes this move was a mistake, and it is going to cost the Browns moving forward.

“I mentioned the draft picks they do have next year. What if they had traded Garrett and gotten two more first-rounders? They could’ve gotten two more first-rounders for Garrett. What if you traded Denzel Ward? You would’ve gotten a nice return for him. Delpit, Njoku?! You would’ve gotten a good return for Njoku. Where are they going with these guys? I guarantee you Garrett regrets signing that extension,” Drennan said.

"WHERE ARE THEY GOING WITH THESE GUYS?" #DawgPound Bruce wanted the Browns to trade Myles Garrett, David Njoku, and Denzel Ward at the trade deadline. presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/GeM9cD6q5w pic.twitter.com/6khuj18av7 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) November 15, 2025

Core Players Key to Browns’ Future

Cleveland currently has 10 picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, but there is no promise that they will use them correctly and actually improve their roster. Plus, if they did trade away a few or all of these players, they could have a lot more than that, either in picks or in win-now talent.

While some fans might agree with Drennan and wish the Browns had traded away Garrett and others, there are a number of followers happy that didn’t happen. They believe that Garrett and the others will be a vital part of their future.

The front office is apparently intent on keeping all of these players and would like to add stars around them rather than send them away.

However, if the Browns are in a similar position at this point next year, you can bet Drennan won’t be the only one questioning why the team isn’t letting some of these players go.

NEXT:

Former Player Defends Browns' Coaching Staff