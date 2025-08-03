Browns Rookie Had A Moment To Remember In Practice

There is a lot of pressure on the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 rookie class to deliver after the team brought in a number of high-profile players from big programs to reignite this franchise on both sides of the ball.

Not only are the big-name rookies such as Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Harold Fannin Jr., Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders making noise, but some undrafted rookies are forcing the coaching staff to notice them as well, with one UDFA having a moment to remember in practice on Saturday.

Undrafted wide receiver Gage Larvadain caught a deep touchdown over his back shoulder from Joe Flacco on Saturday, and he replied to the clip on X by saying his “life is complete” after catching a TD from Flacco.

I caught a touchdown from Mr.Joe Flacco…😅😅 Life is complete https://t.co/wExItahGIp — Gage Larvadain🤴🏽 (@g1baller) August 2, 2025

Larvadain has had a long, winding road to get him to the NFL, going from Southeast Louisiana to one year at Miami (Ohio), and finally spending one year at South Carolina, where he posted 19 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown last season.

At 5’8″ and 171 pounds, Larvadain’s size certainly contributed to him going undrafted, but he has looked reliable and explosive in Browns camp thus far and is developing chemistry with all the quarterbacks.

Cleveland didn’t make any notable upgrades to the receiver room this offseason aside from signing Diontae Johnson to a one-year deal after he played for three teams last season, so there is room for somebody to step up and earn themselves a decent target share.

The WR depth chart outside of Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman is up in the air, so keep an eye on Larvadain through the rest of camp.

He has an uphill battle to make the team, but he certainly could be heard from at some point this season if he keeps impressing in practice.

