Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe Why Myles Garrett Is Hard To Block

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns have not had the type of season fans had hoped for, as many things on both sides of the ball have gone wrong.

However, one thing that has gone right is defensive end Myles Garrett once again putting up his typical numbers.

Garrett has played through multiple injuries to post his seventh consecutive double-digit sack season, and legendary head coach Bill Belichick recently used one word to describe why Garrett is so hard to block.

Belichick spoke on the latest edition of The Game Plan on Inside The NFL and when asked what makes Garrett so hard to block, Belichick simply said “everything” and added, “Myles Garrett is a problem on every play.”

"Myles Garrett is a problem on every play." Bill Belichick breaks down why it's so difficult to prepare for the Browns' star pass rusher on the latest edition of The Game Plan on @insidetheNFL.

Garrett has been an even bigger focus for the Browns’ opponents since the trade deadline when the team shipped fellow edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions.

However, Garrett has still been unstoppable.

He is coming off one of his best performances of the season when he posted three sacks in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett posted three sacks for the second time in his last three games, so he may feel healthier than earlier in the year when he was open about dealing with injuries to both feet.

He is the only player on the roster with more than three sacks this season, and the Browns will need him at his best on Monday when the team takes on the Denver Broncos, who lead the league with 44 sacks of their own.

