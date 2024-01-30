Browns Nation

Bills Radio Host Says Ken Dorsey Shouldn’t Call Plays For Browns

By

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey
Ken Dorsey (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski has a new sidekick to help run the Cleveland Browns offense.

After a premature exit from the Buffalo Bills in 2023, Ken Dorsey steps in to replace Alex Van Pelt.

Discussions and predictions about Dorsey’s impact and role can be found all over social media and podcasts.

But an NFL analyst familiar with the former Bills’ coordinator says one Browns role shouldn’t change.

Bills radio host Nate Geary told the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show that Ken Dorsey should not call the plays this season (via BIGPLAY Cleveland Show on Twitter).

 

Geary believes that the Browns’ new offensive coordinator can learn a lot from watching Stefanski run games.

He acknowledges that Dorsey’s fingerprints will be all over the offense.

Dorsey will spearhead the implementation of the game plan during the week but should cede the play-calling to Stefanski.

Buffalo let Dorsey go during the season when the team was in a rough stretch that left them at 5-5.

Quarterback Josh Allen led the league in turnovers at the time, and it was thought Dorsey asked him to do too much.

To be fair, Allen also led the NFL in touchdowns when the coach was released.

Buffalo rattled off six wins over their last seven games, justifying the change in coordinators.

That is despite the offense posting similar stats, averaging just 0.8 more points per game down the stretch.

Not using the running game enough would raise some eyebrows at Dorsey in Cleveland, too.

And it lends credence to Stefanski’s intention to continue calling the plays each weekend.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

